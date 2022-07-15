Athens - Florence Joan Smith, age 92, of Athens died Thursday morning, July 14, 2022 at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens. Born Sept. 16, 1929 in Bern Township, Athens County, she was the daughter of the late George Henry Bryson and Agnes Belle Smith Bryson.
A 1947 graduate of Ames-Bern High School, she was formerly employed at McBee Corp. and the Sundry Shop. She was a longtime Athens resident and a member of the Athens Bible Church.
Joan is survived by her son and daughter in law, Thomas & Sultana Smith of Umatilla, FL; two sisters, Rosalie (Roy) Newberry of Round Lake, IL and Shelba (Clarence) Anderson of Andover; two brothers, Richard (Judy) Bryson of Pataskala and Kenneth (Kay) Bryson of Columbus.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Smith in 2010; two sisters, Shirley Sloan and Marie Miller; and two brothers, William Bryson and Robert Bryson.
Graveside service will be conducted Monday at 1:00 p.m. at West union St. Cemetery, Athens with Pastor William Hixson officiating. No calling hour will be observed. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Athens Bible Church. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Joan Smith
