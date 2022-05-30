Joan Wagner

Nelsonville - Joan Lee Wagner, age 70, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away May 27, 2022, at her residence, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Joan was born June 6, 1951 in Athens, Ohio to Walter Powell and Pauline Bailey Powell. She retired in 2007 from Ohio University Culinary Services; received the 2009 Roland Pierce Citizenship Award presented VFW post #3467; member of the Elks in Nelsonville; member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary; an avid card player ; an avid fan of the OSU Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds.
Surviving are her husband, Tim Wagner; sons, Scott (Leslie) Mecum of Glouster, Brian (Megan) Mecum of Albany; step-daughter, Marcie Wagner of Nelsonville; sisters-in-law, Laurie (Paul) Reed of Middleport, Libby (Tim) Watkins of Nelsonville, Karen Powell of Carpenter; brothers, Bobby Powell of The Plains ,James (Sharon) Powell of Minnesota; sisters, Diana (Denny) Jarvis of Athens, Phyllis (Dan) McClelland of Glouster, Mary Lou (Ken) Ash of The Villages, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; special friends, Jackie Chambers, Becky Steenrod, Dianna Barnhart, Kelly Hamilton, Pam Bryan; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat Susie.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul David Powell.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30P.M., Thursday June 2, 2022, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio. Burial will be in Amesville Cemetery, Amesville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 11am-1pm Thursday at the funeral home.
The family will gather at the VFW in Nelsonville, following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Nelsonville VFW ladies Auxiliary.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to Larissa from Ohio Health Hospice, and to DaVita Dialysis of Athens.
