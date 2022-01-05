Sharpsburg - JoAnn Carter Spaulding, 83, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 at her home in Athens County. She was born on Aug. 29, 1938 in Neibert, W Va. to the late Blaine and Ruby Frye Carter.
She was a 1956 Graduate of Rutland High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Juanita Clark, Blanche Parsons and a brother Blaine Carter Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bobby Spaulding whom she married on Dec. 31, 1955. Also surviving are her children, Steve (Cindy) Spaulding, David (Mona) Spaulding and Debbie Spaulding (Keith) Yearout; sisters, Barbara (Denzil) Welsh and Sharon (Cleon) Pratt; sister-in-law, Martha (John) Wess; six grandchildren, Audra Spaulding, John Spaulding, Connor Spaulding, Erin Beck, Shane Beck and Ali Linville; three great-grandchildren, Lane Spaulding, Rhett Linville and Bentli Linville, along with numerous niecies and nephews.
JoAnn enjoyed living a military life with her husband, raising her family and working on the farm.
Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with burial following in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family asks that everyone visiting the funeral home use COVID-19 precautions.
To send a note of condolence to the family please go to www.matheneyfh.com.
