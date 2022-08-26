Athens - Jody Smith's, aka Virginia Joyann Smith, (4/2/1938-5/9/2021) "Celebration of LIFE" will be held, IN PERSON, in ATHENS, Ohio, at www.CHOGS.org, per her final request.
Please join us at 3 pm, 9/4/22! Please join us 63 years after Pete and Jody Smith were married, Mansfield, Ohio, on 9/4/1959!
Grandchildren: Noah Fox, AJ Smith, Grant Smith, son: Pat Smith (Karen Smith), daughter: Jessica Smith (Richard Fox) and many friends, have been soSOSo supportive of Jody over the years!
So blessed that Nanette and Dr. Stacy Rourke, DVM, at Guardian Animal Clinic, Union Street, Athens, Ohio, have been compassionately, competently and generously caring for Jody's critters, often!
Thankfully, Nanette Rorick and her mother, Janice, are capably caring for Jody's beLOVEd feline, PEPPER, 24/7. Al and Joni Rorick are JOYfully and competently caring for Jody's ancient feline, Thugamis, 24/7. Richard and Noah Fox are currently being trained by Jody's beLOVEd feline, Valiant, and Jody's vivacious canine, CoCo. Blessed community!
"Community is an outward & visible sign of an inward & invisible grace, the flowing of personal identity & integrity into the world of relationships. Only as we R in community w/ ourselves can we find community w/ others (Parker J. Palmer, https://couragerenewal.org)."
Jody Smith
To plant a tree in memory of Jody Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.