Jacksonville - Joe Bob Leffler, 66, of Jacksonville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. He was born on May 28, 1955, in Nelsonville, son of the late Billy Joe Leffler and Delores Fern Norris White.
He was a 1973 graduate of Nelsonville High School. He retired from Homer Laughlin where he worked as a ceramics engineer.
Joe Bob is survived by his daughters, Becky (Doug) Maccombs of Nelsonville, Amber (Brad) Pittenger of Jackson, Amanda Leffler of Huntington, WV, and Heather Spivey of Florida; grandchildren, Samantha (Brian) Ingle, Stephanie (Chris) Hunter, Seana Maccombs, Jaquetta Pittenger, Dakota Pittenger, Kristopher Pittenger, Bryson Tyler Jackson, Joshua Allen Jr., Luken Allen, and Sarah Jean Parks; brother, Billy Dean Leffler of Nelsonville; nieces and nephews, Christina (Keith) Rice, Jennifer Lehman, Curtis (Liz) Lehman, and Missy Hedges; and ICU nurse and long lost surprise cousin, Brandy Hart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Iven Lehman; and special friend, Randall Lehman.
No services will be held. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Joe Bob Leffler
