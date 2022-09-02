Joe Jagers

Athens - Joseph (Joe) T. Jagers, 92, went to be with our Lord on September 1, 2022 in Worthington. He was born on December 24, 1929 in Athens, Ohio to the late John and Erma Thomas Jagers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a baby brother Stephen who died at birth. Joe is survived by wife Sarah "Sally" Jagers, to whom he was married for 68 years; children; Steve (Karen) Jagers of West Chester, Ohio, Don Jagers of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Jamie Jagers of Pickerington, Ohio and Jennifer (Scott) Riegert of Columbus, Ohio, grandsons: Colby Berry, Andre Jagers, Matthew Riegert and granddaughter Jillian Riegert; a brother, Jerry (Peggy) Jagers of Athens; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe was a 1947 graduate of Athens High School, attended Ohio University and was a 1951 graduate of Cincinnati College of Embalming. He never knew a stranger and cherished spending time with family, friends, and anyone willing to strike up a conversation. In his younger years, he raced in motorcycle enduro "mud runs" winning numerous trophies, including the Jack Pine in Michigan. He also loved boating on Lake Cumberland, where he made many lifelong family friends. Another favorite pastime of Joe's was collecting Athens High School yearbooks, organizing and attending AHS reunions.
He dedicated his life to the Athens community by comforting and caring for thousands of families through the Jagers and Sons Funeral Home for over 75 years, as well as the Richland Area Fire Department for over 63 years. The family business was more than just a career for Joe, it was his life. He truly adored each and everyday spent "at the office" helping families and making new friends. He was a member of the National and Ohio Funeral Directors Association.
Joe was a founding father and one of the first volunteers of the Richland Area Fire Department helping to equip them with their very first fire engine. He moved up the ranks, serving as chief from 1958-1970 and treasurer for more than 35 years.
Joe proudly served our country during the Korean War in the United States Army, as a medic, stationed in Japan, helping his brothers in need. Joe was also a proud servant in the Masons of Paramuthia Lodge #25 F&AM (70 year member), holding position of Worshipful Master in 1960 and served as Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 17th Masonic District. He was a member of Athens York Rite Bodies (65 year member Chapter, Council, Commandery), Kiwanis Club of Athens (60 years member and George F, Hixson Fellow), Athens Chapter 175 Order of the Eastern Star (65 year member), Aladdin Temple Shrine, Athens Co. Shrine Club, Amesville Grange 798, K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a Major on the Auxiliary Ohio State Highway Patrol for a number of years. Joe was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Athens and also enjoyed attending Genoa Baptist Church in Westerville, Ohio.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, September 6th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH 45701. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in W. Union St. Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards at the cemetery. Paramuthia Lodge 25 will hold Masonic Rites on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Joe Jagers
To plant a tree in memory of Joe Jagers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
