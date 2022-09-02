Joe Jagers

Athens - Joseph (Joe) T. Jagers, 92, went to be with our Lord on September 1, 2022 in Worthington. He was born on December 24, 1929 in Athens, Ohio to the late John and Erma Thomas Jagers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a baby brother Stephen who died at birth. Joe is survived by wife Sarah "Sally" Jagers, to whom he was married for 68 years; children; Steve (Karen) Jagers of West Chester, Ohio, Don Jagers of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Jamie Jagers of Pickerington, Ohio and Jennifer (Scott) Riegert of Columbus, Ohio, grandsons: Colby Berry, Andre Jagers, Matthew Riegert and granddaughter Jillian Riegert; a brother, Jerry (Peggy) Jagers of Athens; nieces, nephews and cousins.

