THE PLAINS – Joseph D. “Joe” Lanning, 90, of The Plains died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at his home. Born Sept. 11, 1930 in Floodwood, he was the son of the late Clyde and Cynthia Hill Lanning.
A 1948 graduate of Chauncey Dover High School, he retired after 39 years of service with McBee Corp. He was a member of the Nelsonville Church of Nazarene.
Joe is survived by two daughters, Judith Lanning of Logan and Anita (Lew) Alloway- Meek of The Plains; a son, Ronald (Vonette) Lanning of Lexington, KY; a special friend, Lynn Minerd of Chauncey who helped us through this difficult journey; four grandchildren, Debra Adkins of Athens, Scott (Ruth) Adkins of Virginia, Sara (Greg) Eberts of Athens and Joshua (Tricia) Alloway of Richwood; and nine great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Ruth Wachenschwanz Lanning, who passed away Sept. 17, 2020; two sisters, Garnet Mullins and Margaret Baird; and four brothers, Walter, Fredrick, Willard and Ernest Lanning.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral home, Athens with Rev. Mark Dupler officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call Thursday 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing at the service. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
