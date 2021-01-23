Athens - How do you sum up a man's life that is more appropriately told in a novel or screenplay? Joseph Allen Limoli was born in Cleveland, OH, on June 12, 1946, to Joseph and Lois Limoli, and passed away on Jan. 17, 2021.
More than five decades ago, Joe graduated from Cleveland's John Marshall High School and ventured to Athens to pursue a degree in architecture at Ohio University and, like so many, never left.
Enterprising and always a little audacious, he was passionate about cooking, Italian culture, Cleveland sports, art and, above all, pizza. From Goodfella's Pizza to Lucky's to Cat's Eye, Joe established many of Athens' mainstays.
But, as he would tell anyone within earshot, his three daughters, Erin Stevens, Dominique Limoli and Daniella Siebert—were the pride of his life. And then came three grandchildren, Josephine Rose and Adaline Mae Stevens, and Stratton Allen Siebert. The joy and love between the three and their Papa were ineffable.
Although his sense of humor was often dry, a twinkle in his eye and mischievous grin would tell the indoctrinated that he was, indeed, joking. (As legend has it, it was presumably this unflinching delivery that garnered him an offer from Cleveland Baseball at just 16, until they discovered his true age.)
His daughters would like to offer their apologies to anyone who has been left waiting for hours when Joe was "just around the corner" or "making the turn." They say some are still waiting for him.
A rousing celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Joe Limoli
