Nelsonville - Joe Leslie Lowes, age 76, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away December 20, 2022 at his residence, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Joe was born December 12, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio to Reuben Lowes and Billie Joyce Lowes. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran; was a member of Nelsonville Cornerstone Pentacostal Church; formerly worked at Metal Forge Company (Bolt Works); formerly worked at Health Recovery Services.
Surviving are his wife Janet Myers Lowes; children Mark (Julie) Lowes, Aaron (Sara) Lowes, Lesley Lowes (Jerry) Pascarella; grandchildren Kayla (Andrew) Ours, Jerissa Pascarella, Brianna Pascarella, Blake Pascarella, Ava Lowes, Natalie Lowes, Jacob Lowes, Josh Lowes, Brady Lowes; and a great-granddaughter Kassandra Ours.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother May Joyce.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday December 26, 2022 at the Nelsonville Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church, 785 Jackson St. Nelsonville, Ohio with Jerry Pascarella and James Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill. Military graveside service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be observed 12 noon- 1:00pm at the church on Monday.
Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
