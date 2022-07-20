Millfield - Joe Norris, age 78 of Millfield died Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. Born Nov. 5, 1943 in Chardin, he was the son of the late Catherine Barstow Norris and Joseph B. Norris.
A 1961 graduate of The Plains High School, he served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Tech Sergeant. He was stationed in Ipswitch England, Anchorage AK and Minot ND in the Strategic Air Command. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After service he was employed at Four Wind Nursing Center. He was a member of Jacksonville VFW Post 9866 and AMVETS Post 76. He served as Past Commander of AMVETS Post 53 in Chauncey. He enjoyed camping, fishing and cooking.
Joe is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda Tinkham Norris; a daughter, Tabatha (Steven) Durrette of Albany; two daughters, Sherry and Rhonda Norris; three grandchildren, Amerie, Shaylee and Brantley; several cousins including Eleanor Barstow, Billy, Evan, and Dee Dickerson; his mother in law, Betty Tinkham of Millfield; two sisters in law, Linda (Paul) Keirns of Millfield and Judy (John) Sabo of Somerset; two brothers in law, Ronald (Carol) Tinkham of The Plains and Donald Tinkham of Athens; several nieces and nephews including Tony Keirns.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret and Joseph Barstow; sister in law and best friend, Rebecca Tinkham Smith; and brother in law, Gerald Tinkham. Funeral service will be conducted Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Gary Alton officiating. Burial will in The Plains (Hocking) Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard at the cemetery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Joe Norris
To plant a tree in memory of Joe Norris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.