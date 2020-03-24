CALIFORNIA — Joseph “Joey” Robert Spencer, Jr., 20, of California, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home. He was born to Deanna Chesser, Trimble, and Joe Spencer, Kansas City, Missouri.
Joey was a very smart and loving individual, who always enjoyed new challenges in his life. He always mastered everything he put his mind to.
Growing up, Joey was a member of the Boy Scouts in Trimble. Joey loved the outdoors. He loved survival tactics, hunting, fishing, and playing video games. He also loved to play basketball and pool with Ryan.
Along with his parents, Joey leaves behind his sister, Marysa Spencer (Ryan) of California, Missouri, and his brother, Jake McKee, of Trimble, all of whom he loved very much. Joey also leaves behind numerous other family members including grandparents, Steve and Sheryl Moser of Jamestown, Missouri; two aunts, Christina Zumbrennen (Michael), Humble, Texas, and Debra Wisenberger (Kurt), Charlotte, North Carolina; uncles, Darin Chesser (Lisa) — California, Missouri, Dayne Chesser (Sandy), Athens, David Chesser, California, Missouri, and Dallas Chesser (Crystal), Bishopville; a nephew; many cousins and friends all of which he loved very much.
Joey was preceded in death by grandparents, Beverly (Bev) Moser, Dennis Spencer, JoEllen DePue and William (Bill) Chesser.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. A public celebration of life will be announced later. Online messages to the family may be contributed at www.windmillridgefuneralservice.com. Memorials are suggested to In Memory of Joey Spencer, MU Health Care-Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Services, https://www.giving.missouri.edu/muhealth or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online messages to the family may be contributed at www.windmillridgefuneralservice.com.
