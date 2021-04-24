Columbus - John Lynn Alden, 79, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was born in Olean, NY, on May 16, 1941, to the late John and Irene Alden. He is lovingly survived by his wife and soulmate, Kathy, and sister, Priscilla.
"Uncle John" was caring and loyal to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He earned his MBA in accounting at Ohio University and his law degree at The Ohio State University. He was a good man, kind and gentle but strong when you needed him to be. He gained the love and respect of many lifelong friends from all walks of life. He was a true mentor to all who called upon him for help and support, continuously giving encouragement and guidance, challenging his loved ones to be better.
He loved Santa Fe, NM, and the Southwest and was an avid collector of Native American weavings and artifacts. He also had an enthusiasm for port wine, politics, and Ohio State football. He was an icon in the transportation and logistics field during his 50+ years of service to the industry as his knowledge and tenacity were unmatched. A longtime member of The Conference of Freight Council, The Transportation Lawyers Association and an active trustee of the Ohio Trucking Association. He was also a shareholder in Luper, Neidenthal and Logan LPA.
Funeral services will be held on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory, 1559 Roxbury Rd., Columbus, OH 43212. Msgr. Anthony Missimi will officiate. Interment will follow at Amesville Cemetery for immediate family at a later time. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to The Columbus Foundation at columbusfoundation.org or to the Columbus College of Art and Design at www.ccad.edu. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST. John Alden
