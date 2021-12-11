Athens - John Richard Anderson, 83, Athens, passed away at his home Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
He was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Wheeling, West Virginia.
John served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years. He was employed by General Telephone Company as a planning engineer and retired after approximately 27 years. He was a member of Rolling Hills
Baptist Church and served as treasurer for four years. He loved writing Christian poetry and reciting it in church. He also served on the Board at the Oasis Foster Care of Albany, Ohio.
John is survived by his wife, Alma Jean, who he celebrated 61 years with in
October; son, Eric; brother, William D. Anderson, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Opal V. McClaskey, and father, William D. Anderson, as well as his stepfather, Birney McClaskey, and stepmother, Betty Anderson.
Private burial services will be held at the K of P Cemetery, Pine Grove, WV. due to Covid 19, with Pastor John Pauley officiating.
Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Memorial contribution can be made to Ohio Health Hospice of Athens, 55 Hospital Dr. Athens, OH. 45701 or the Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 7600 Church Hill Dr., Athens, OH.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com John Anderson
