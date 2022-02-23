BUCHTEL — John Anthony “Tony” Sullivan, 63, of Buchtel, passed away at his home on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. He was born Sept. 1, 1958, in Nelsonville, the son of John L. and Prentice (Newman) Sullivan. He was married for 28 years to Pam (Bowers) Sullivan, who survives.
Tony was a 1976 graduate of Nelsonville York High School. He was a loving father and grandfather. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan.
In addition to his parents and wife, Tony is survived by his sons, William “Billy” (Jamie) Williamson of Delaware, Ohio and Taylor Sullivan of Buchtel; grandchildren, Bennett Williamson, Brynlee Williamson, and Kyle Sullivan; sister, Shelley L. Sullivan of Buchtel; Pam’s parents, Tom and Sally Leake; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Donald Bowers; and grandparents, Guy & Mary Day and Nicholas & Imogene Newman.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor David Shoemaker officiating. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family suggests donation be made in memory of Tony to the Nelsonville Food Cupboard, 421 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
