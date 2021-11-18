John Bateman Sr.

Carbon Hill - John E. Bateman Sr., 63, of Carbon Hill, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. John was born on May 7, 1958, in Nelsonville, son of the late Ronald and Donna Williams Bateman. John was married for 43 years to Christy VanDyke Bateman, who survives.
John was a corrections officer with the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. He also served as a Ward Township Volunteer Firefighter for many years. John loved the outdoors; especially hunting, fishing and camping. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren. John also enjoyed working in the garden, tinkering in the garage, and he was well known for his Big Foot stories.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his sons, John (Kacie) Bateman Jr. of Albany and Jeremy Bateman of Carbon Hill; grandchildren, Hailie, Alex, and Jovie Bateman; brothers, Ron (Connie) Bateman of Logan and Don (Jane) Bateman of Longstreth; sisters, Kendra (Charles) Wilson of Logan, Karen (Jim) Bush of Logan, and Keita Trowbridge of Longstreth; sister-in-law, Carol (Rodney) Brooks of Albany; and brother-in-law, Larry (Jackie) VanDyke of Athens.
John was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Cheryl Bateman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Willard Love officiating. Interment will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill. Friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
