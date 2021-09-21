John Blazyk

Boise, ID - John F. Blazyk—known to his friends and family as Jack—passed away at his home in Boise, Idaho on Sept. 13, 2021, at the age of 73 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Jack was born on Sept. 22, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York to John and Gladys Broome Blazyk, and grew up in Wantagh, New York. He graduated from Hamilton College with a degree in Chemistry and then completed a PhD in Biochemistry at Brown University. Jack and Janet Mabee married in 1972 and raised three daughters.
In 1975, Jack joined the faculty of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. There, he taught undergraduate and medical biochemistry. Later in his career, he served as the Associate Dean for Research and Grants of the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
In 2004, Jack married Bonita Biegalke in Marietta, OH. Following retirement from Ohio University, Jack and Bonita relocated to Boise as founding faculty of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Jack loved sharing good wine and food, solving puzzles, and regaling those around him with groan-inducing puns and "Dad jokes." He will be missed incredibly.
He is survived by his wife, Bonita Biegalke; daughters Jessica Blazyk, Laura Blazyk (Chris Chase), Katie Blazyk (Zach Heaton), and Laura Horodyski (Shayan Khalafi); grandchildren Darcie and Colin; and former wife, Janet Blazyk (née Mabee). Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara.
A celebration of Jack's life will take place at Pleasant Hill Winery on Oct. 2nd from 3 to 5 p.m.
Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the ALS Association at: https://donate.als.org/JohnFBlazyk
