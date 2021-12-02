The Plains - John E Bolin, 81, of The Plains, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fairfield Medical Center.
Born Dec. 20, 1939, in Athens, he was the son of the late Charles and Clarice Bolin.
He was formerly a transport deputy for the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
He is survived by two sons, Philip (Paula) Bolin, Michael (Bobbie) Bolin; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Stephanie, Athena, Jennifer, Ashley, Topanga, Stacey, Britney; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; and his companion, Donna Efaw.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Bolin; and an infant son, Greg Bolin.
Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. A private graveside will be in Obetz Cemetery in Obetz. You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. John Bolin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.