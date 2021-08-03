Millfield - John Allen Burchfield, 53 of Millfield passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. He was born on January 8, 1968, in Nelsonville. John was an outdoorsman and enjoyed raising chickens and caring for his dogs.
He is survived by his mother, Wanda Stobart Burchfield of Millfield; a brother, Bill (Janis) Burchfield of Glouster; three sisters, Rebecca Burchfield of Millfield, LuWanda (Bill) McDonald of Albany, and Kelly (Mike) Foit of Chauncey; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pearl Burchfield; and two brothers, Brian and Raymond Burchfield.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Cremation will follow. Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 to assist with final expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. John Burchfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.