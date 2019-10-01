NELSONVILLE — John C. Brown, 95, passed away into the loving hands of his Savior on Oct. 1, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Chillicothe, following a brief illness.
He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Rozella (Brockman) Brown, and their nine children: daughters, Linda Stover, Sue Ham, Carla Bedunah and Paula Burt, and sons, John R., Victor, Roger, Jay and Luther; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.
Mr. Brown was born in Cardinal, Kentucky, the son of John Arron and Mary (Saylor) Brown. John had one sister, Gladys Marie Clowers, and one brother, Francis Daily Brown.
Services will be Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 with calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the funeral at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville. Burial will be in the Whitmore Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Combined Honor Guard.
Letters of Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralservices.net.
