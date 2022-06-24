Coolville - John W. Coen, 83, of Coolville, Ohio died unexpectedly in a tractor accident on June 23, 2022. He was born February 21, 1939, son of the late James and Alice Coen. He was a 1956 graduate of Rome-Canaan High School. During his lifetime, he was employed as a lineman for the Coolville Telephone System, as a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, as an Athens County Deputy under Sheriff Harold Shields, as an over-the-road truck driver for Pepsi and Dupont, and retired from Ohio University as the driver for their Mobile Medical Van. He and his wife, Mary, owned and operated John's Sinclair Service Station in Guysville in the early to mid-1970s. He was a member of Hockingport United Methodist Church. John was a member of the Coolville Volunteer Fire Department since 1957, serving over half of that time as Chief. The Coolville Fire Station was dedicated in his honor in 2021.
John is survived by his children: Mary Dailey (Eddie Bigley) of Coolville, Barb Holland (Dave Conkey) of Coolville, John Coen of Lancaster, Linda (Lloyd) Cushman of Sanford, NC, and Lori Coen of Vienna WV. He is also survived by grandchildren: Amanda Dailey, Brett Dailey, Jeremy (Lacey) Holland, Craig (Abbi) Holland, Hunter Cushman, Logan (Janelle) Cushman, Madison Cushman, Jacqueline Cushman, Brian "BJ" Carder, Lacey Carder Coen and Rachel Cumberledge. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Katelyn Wires, Brayden Holland, Kiley Holland, Kynlie Holland, Corbin Holland, Ryland Williams, Scarlett Willey, and Kaiden Willey. He is also survived by brothers Fred (Beverly) Coen of Washington State and Donald Coen of Alabama and sister-in-law Marian Coen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his son, Ronald; brothers Bill Coen, David Coen, Charles Coen; sisters Carol Faddis and Mary Nickoson Nutter.
Funeral services will be held at Coolville United Methodist Church on Monday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Phil Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home. Dinner will be served at Hockingport United Methodist Church following the graveside service. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com John Coen
To plant a tree in memory of John Coen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
