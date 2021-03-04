Athens - John D. Gillam, 80, died peacefully at home March 1, 2021.
A life well-lived. A Gentle Man well-loved.
John is survived by his wife, Liz; son, Rick and wife Janet, grandchildren, Ben and Ali; daughter, Mary Beth and her husband, Josh Brown; brother, Dick and his wife, Mary; nephews, Russ and Chuck; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Watson McCoy, Meg and Mike Toomey, Missy and Bill Cline; nephews, Will and Spencer Cline.
"Sometimes it takes sadness to know happiness, noise to appreciate silence, and absence to value presence." - Shared by Ben Gillam.
Private family services are being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice Giving: www.foundation.ohiohealth.com. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. John D, Gillam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.