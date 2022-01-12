Tularosa, NM - John E Romine, 78, of Tularosa, NM passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, after a battle with cancer. He left to be with our Lord surrounded by family on Dec. 27, 2021.
John is preceded in death by his parents, John H and Evelyn Romine; grandson, Matthew Neagle, and a great-granddaughter Danielle Nicole Hood.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary; two daughters, Janie (Randy) Brown of Las Cruces, NM, Teresa (Wayne) Hood of Tularosa, NM; three honorary children, Rusti Henderson, Cheryl (John) Bowman and Steve Anderson; five grandchildren, Chris(Liz) , Robert (Bobby) (Jennifer) Hood, Toby Hood, Brandy (Chris) Hirrill all of Tularosa, NM and Jeremy (Audrey) Brown of Arkansas; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, along with four siblings and many nieces and nephews.
John was born on July 3, 1943, to John H and Evelyn (Hoover) Romine in Columbus, OH. He attended Athens High School until he joined the United States Air Force in 1961, one month before his eighteenth birthday.
After boot camp, John returned home to marry his high school sweetheart Mary E Bishop on June 3, 1962. The couple was stationed in Altus, OK where they had their first child Janie, July 3, 1963. Their second child , Teresa was born on Oct. 19, 1966, in Athens while John was stationed in Turkey.
During his career in the USAF, he was a lineman, an interior electrician and was in bare base, so he traveled all over the world. He liked the six-year assignment at Spangdalm, Germany the most. John and Mary picked up the hobby of racing cars for four of the six years they were there. After Germany, they went to Eglin AFB in Florida for two years, John went to Korea for a year and then they moved to Holloman AFB, NM and found the home they had been looking for. John retired in 1984 and they decided to make the Tularosa Basin their home.
After retiring from the AF, John and Mary became managers at the Evergreen Mobile Home Park in Alamogordo for 25 years. During this time, John joined the New Mexico Mounted Patrol. He was in the Mounted Patrol for approximately 16 years. He always had a story to tell about his adventures. He moved up the ranks and became the commander before he retired. Before he left Evergreen, they purchased 55 acres outside of Tularosa, NM and started Our Family Ranch and started growing pistachio trees with his family.
At the time of his death, John had been caring for just under 1,400 pistachio trees and driving a school bus for the Blazer Bus Company in Tularosa, NM. Known as "Mr John", he had been driving bus #15 for approximately 6 years and several of his great-grandchildren had ridden his bus over the years.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 15, 2022, at Alamogordo Funeral Home at 1 p.m. followed by internment at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, NM.
A celebration of life reception is to follow at 4 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge in Tularosa, NM. John E Romine
