albany - John E. Fox, 73, Albany, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
Born Sept. 9, 1948, in Huntington, WV. he was the son of the late Jack and Juanita McClure Fox. He was retired.
He is survived by children Wendy (Patrick) McQuade, Jim (Natasha) Fox, and Jack Fox; grandchildren Ryan (Brittani) Rupe, Johnny (Harlie) Rupe, Patrick (Chloe) McQuade, Tyler (Megan) Fox, Michael (Alli) Fox, Brianne Fox, Brian Fox, Wyatt Fox, Rylee Fox, Gage Cox, and Carlie Cox; great-grandchildren Jayden Jordan and Katie Rupe, Levi, Hailey, Ryder, Laya, Willie, and Mia Fox.
A Celebration of Life will be 5-7 P.M. Friday at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
