John Knouse

ATHENS – John Arthur Knouse, 67, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021. John was born June 22, 1953 in Michigan, studied at Juniata College (PA), and received his BS from University of Louisville (KY). He spent the last 24 years of his life in Athens, OH, where he dedicated himself to sustainability and community engagement.
John was a true renaissance man who devoted his life to building trails, studying ferns, and enhancing the preservation and appreciation of green spaces wherever he could. He was a baker, composer, biologist, artist, genealogist, and loving Father. Among many endeavors, he worked for Athens Parks and Recreation and ran several entrepreneurial ventures including Earthrise Ovens.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Iris Knouse and Dr. Charles Knouse Sr. and by his older brother, Dr. Charles Knouse Jr.
He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” (Peter) Ferland, Rachel Vivian Knouse (David) Reed; his two granddaughters, Mio and Liza; his older sisters, Thea Price and Dr. Karen (Larry) Brungardt; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in John’s name to the Athens Conservancy or Friends of Strouds Run State Park. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
