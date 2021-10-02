John Largent

New Plymouth - John R. Largent, 82, New Plymouth, passed away September 28, 2021, after an accident at his residence, in Hocking County Community Hospital.
Born December 9, 1938, in New Plymouth, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy Chesser Largent.
He was a 1957 graduate of Zaleski High School, was in the Ohio National Guard 1958-1959, John retired in 1988 as a mechanic from the Ohio Division of Forestry, later he drove bus for Vinton County Schools and Ohio University, was Park Manager at Tar Hollow, a 4-H Advisor for 30+ years, served on the Vinton Co. Fair board, and Vinton Co. Soil and Water Conservation Service. He also was a member of the Starr United Methodist Church, the McArthur Delta Masonic Lodge #207, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, Shriners, Albany Eastern Star #558, the Good Sam Club, Antique Tractor Club, and the Vinton Co. Historical Society.
John truly lived life to the fullest by simple pleasures; farming, collecting and restoring antique tractors, visiting with family and friends, hunting mushrooms in his "sweet spot", tending to his garden and fruit trees and he never met a stranger. He and Connie also owned and operated the Juniper Ridge Camp Ground.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Constance K. Staneart Largent; children, Stephen R. Largent of New Plymouth, Stephanie and Jeff Cox of Coolville; a brother, Michael and Joan Largent of Lancaster, a sister-in-law, Juanita Largent of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter Stacy Ellen Largent, a grandson Noah R. Cox, brother James K "Bill" Largent, and a sister Virginia "Jeep" Loper.
Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Calvin Jarvis officiating. Burial will be in Temple Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday 4-8 p.m. with Masonic services at 7:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to: Noah Cox Memorial Fund, 2250 Lottridge Road, Coolville, OH. 45723.
