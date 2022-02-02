St. Charles - John Ward Lax, 89, of St. Charles, Illinois, passed away Jan. 30, 2022.
John was born to parents John and Adria (nee Woodyard) Lax on Feb. 15, 1932, in Alexander Township, Ohio.
John is survived by his loving wife, Joan; their cherished children, Jan (Dan) Dziengel and James Lax; three grandchildren; brother, James Francisco and sister, Doris (Sis) Faris.
Private services were held.
Funeral Services were entrusted to the care of Moss-Norris Funeral Home, St. Charles, Illinois. John Lax
