LANCASTER – John William “Jack” Maurer, aged 94, departed peacefully while surrounded by loving family members on Jan. 7, 2021, in Lancaster, OH. In death, he is reunited with his beloved wife of 63 years, Naomi “Sis” Ogg Maurer.
Jack was born Aug. 28, 1926, to John Bernard Maurer and Gladys (Sheskey)Maurer in Orbiston, OH. He graduated from Nelsonville High School in 1944 and served in the Navy during WWII while stationed in Pensacola, Florida. For 35 years, he owned and operated Maurer’s Variety Store on the public square of Nelsonville, OH. For a time, he also managed a bus station next to the store.
A devoted father and grandfather, Jack was always ready to play with the youngest members of his large family. He loved to golf, especially on Thursday afternoons, decades ago when town businesses were often closed. He was a fan of Notre Dame football, an avid reader, an amateur historian, and loved going to the Air Force Museum in Dayton. Jack was a faithful member of St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel. His affection, attentiveness, generosity, and humor inspired his many friends and family members, and he will be sadly missed.
Jack was dedicated to his hometown of Nelsonville and advocated for the community throughout his life. He contributed greatly to civic groups. A diehard fan of Greyhound high school football, he acted as the team’s videographer for many years. He was a huge supporter of Mt. St. Mary Hospital and served on its board of directors. He served as well as a longtime trustee and board chairperson for Hocking College. Jack belonged to Elks Lodge #543, the Nelsonville Rotary Club, and the Board of Trade. He was also an organizer for the Parade of the Hills festival. The Nelsonville Chamber of Commerce named him Person of the Year in 1987. In recent years, he volunteered at the Nelsonville Food Cupboard.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brother, Robert Maurer; sister, Mary Maurer Dewhurst; daughter, Susan Maurer Lineback; and grandchildren, Nathaniel Lineback and Mary Anne Maurer.
He is survived by brother, James (Helen) Maurer of Dublin, OH; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hall Maurer of Nelsonville; son, Michael (Lisa) Maurer of Thornville, OH; daughters, Joyce Smith of Greenville, Indiana, Teresa (John) Thompson of Delaware, OH, Sandra Yorde of Lancaster, OH, Martha (Rocky) Pitts of Logan, OH, and Mary B. (Don) Camp of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews, 23 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family thanks Hospice of Central Ohio for their excellent care.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at noon at Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio. Masks and social distancing are required. This service will be broadcast live on the funeral home’s website. A funeral Mass is being planned for a date to be determined at St. Mary of the Hills Church in Buchtel, OH.
Arrangements by Warren Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Nelsonville Food Cupboard, 421 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, OH 45764.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
