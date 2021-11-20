John McQuate

Athens - Dr. John T. McQuate, age 100, of The Plains formerly of Athens died Nov. 7, 2021 at The Lindley Inn. He was born Aug. 28, 1921, in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to Arthur and Helen Bryenton McQuate.
He graduated from Tiffin Columbian High School in 1939 and graduated from Heidelberg College in Tiffin in 1943 with majors in biology and chemistry. He enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve and after graduation was sent to Notre Dame University for training to be commissioned as an ensign. He was then sent to the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, for training in meteorology. He was then sent to the Navy Weather Central in Seattle, WA.
After six months, he was sent to the Navy Weather Central in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he served as a weather forecaster for the Naval Air Transport Service. Nine months later, he was sent to the island of Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands where he continued to serve as a weather forecaster for five months. He was then sent back to Honolulu for two months prior to being honorably discharged at the end of World War II.
Upon his return to Ohio, he married Elaine G. McQuate on June 15, 1946. She was a classmate at Heidelberg College. They then went to Indiana University for his graduate work.
After graduating from Indiana University, he became an assistant professor of zoology at Ohio University in Athens. He taught at OU from the fall of 1951 to 1956. He then took advantage of post-doctoral fellowship in biochemistry for three years at Western Reserve University, Cleveland.
In the fall of 1959, he returned to Ohio University, He taught primarily general zoology, genetics and cell chemistry. He retired as emeritus professor of zoology in 1984, but taught part time for two more years.
He has three sons, David J. (Giovonnae) McQuate of Santa Rosa, CA, Roland J. (Carol) McQuate of Millfield and Grant T. (Emma) McQuate of Hawaii; four granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth (Andrew) Fabry of Seattle, WA, Andrea McQuate of Seattle, WA, Sarah Renee (Gregory) Jones of Lancaster and Jessica (Chad) Brown of Frankfort; one grandson, Ian Charles McQuate of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; a sister, Nelda Jean Holden of Brookings, SD; two great grandchildren, Adelaina and Mason Jones of Lancaster; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine G. McQuate, to whom he was married for 68 years and died on August 20, 2014; two sisters, Ruth Neumann and Miriam Greek-Smead; four brothers in law, Carl Greek, Howard Smead, David Holden and Richard Neumann.
John was a member of First United Methodist Church, Athens since 1951, where he served on several committees and was an usher captain for several years. He volunteered for several years as the chairman of the Athens County Red Cross blood committee. He was a 20 gallon blood donor.
His remains were cremated and at his request there will be no public memorial service. There will be a private family service at a later date. His ashes will be interred in Athens Memory Gardens. Arrangement are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. John McQuate
