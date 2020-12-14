ATHENS – John P. Montgomery, 82, Athens, passed away Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, at Holzer of Gallipolis.
Born Jan. 8, 1938, in Gallipolis, the son of Francis and Freda Harvey Montgomery.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and retired from G.T.E. He was a member of K.T. Crossen American Legion Post 21, Albany V.F.W., Athens AMVETS, the La Societe’ Des 40 Hommes E+8 Chevaux, Grand Lodge F & AM of Ohio, and Albany Lodge #723.
John is survived by his daughter, Melanie (Richard) Reeve of Albany; grandchildren, Michael (Elizabeth) Reeve of Albany, and Rebecca Reeve of Fort Defiance, AZ.; brother, Billy F. (Linda) Montgomery of Bremen, Ohio; and sister, Sela Montgomery (Chris) Fannin of Jackson, OH.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Snowden Montgomery; grandson, Travis Richard Reeve; and sister, Barbara Montgomery Eisenhart.
Services were at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Carrie Ator James officiating. Burial was in Temple Cemetery. Arrangements were by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers you may send memorial donations in John’s name to Rutland High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 135, Rutland, OH 45775.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.