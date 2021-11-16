New Marshfield - John T. Morrison, 70, New Marshfield, passed away Nov. 10, 2021, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.
Born March 7, 1951, he was the son of the late Austin and Marie Bowe Morrison. He retired from Southern Ohio Coal.
John is survived by his wife of 32 years, Traci Harrel Morrison; sisters, Eileen Bryan of Weeki Wachee, FL., Betty Ann (Jr.) Thomas, of McArthur; brother-in-law, Ronald Duperow of Washington Court House, and brother-in-law, Richard Harrel of Columbus, Ohio.; nieces, Tina (Carl) Krondahl of Weeki Wachee, FL. Gwinn (Scott) Ratliff of Lancaster, OH., Sara Duperow of Washington Court House; nephews, Richard (Niki) Gambill of Winder, GA., David (Jennifer) Gambill, and Ryan Duperow of Washington Court House, OH.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Linda Gambill; brother-in-law, Millard Bryan; sister-in-law, Kim Duperow; nephews, Butch Bryan and Chad Thomas.
Services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Willard Love officiating. Burial will be in The Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 11 a.m. until 1 P.M. prior to the services.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
John Morrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.