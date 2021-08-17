Athens - John (Yianni) Pantakis of Athens, Greece and Ohio, age 80 passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 15, 2021, at his home, surrounded by loving family. Born June 23, 1941, in Athens, Greece, he was the son of the late Polichronos and Chryssa Pantakis.
A veteran of the Greek Air Force, he became a merchant marine and sailed around the world working as a ship's electrician before immigrating to the United States and moving to Athens, Ohio in 1975, where he owned and operated the Pizza House at 30 N. Court Street, and then Yianni's Atheneon Carryout at 74 N. Court Street until he retired in 2019. He was a member of St. John's Greek Orthodox Church in Columbus.
Yianni is survived by his daughter, Adriana (Pantaki) Potter; granddaughter, Mariposa Amaya; his brother, Demetri Pantakis; niece, Chryssa Pantaki; nephews, Polichronos, Panoyotes, and Domiono Pantakis and very close family friends Demetrios, Holli, and Vasilios Prokos.
Yianni was a legendary figure in Uptown Athens and affected the lives of many students and locals; everyone who met him has a good story to tell. He excelled at backgammon, chess, pool, arguing a point and flirting with all the women. He lived to live, not just to exist. He will always be remembered and missed by many.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 4-6 p.m. with the Trisagion at 5:30 and funeral services on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home in Athens, Ohio. Friends and family are welcomed to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. John Pantakis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.