John Rogaski

John S. Rogaski, 72, passed away at The Ohio State University James Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. He was born April 16, 1947 in Logan, Ohio.
He is survived by his loving wife Louise; his children, Deborah Delawder, Dawn (Larry) Phillips and Chris (Laurie) Setty; loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with a special mention to his great-grandson, Kiser. Other family members include his sister, Rose Stalder Trout; brother-in-law, Darrell Arnold; bother and sister-in-law, Larry and Diane Henderson, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lauretta (Coony) and Floyd Rogaski; a sister, Mary Arnold, and mother and father-in-law, Kathryn and Charles Chamberlin.
He served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and served on the USS America. He was active with various fraternal organizations, including Eagles, Elks 543, Moose 873, Amvets 21 and the VFW. He is currently the commander of VFW Post 3467 and was previously VFW District 12 commander.
After 30 years, he retired from Verizon Telephone Company and enjoyed spending his retirement years with family, friends, golf and travel. He will be missed by family, friends and all who knew him.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at The Ohio State University James Hospital for the excellent care he received.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his honor to The Ohio State University James Hospital.
