Knoxville, TN - John Philip Ross, 77, formerly of Athens, died Dec. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, TN.
Born Jan. 31, 1944, in Chillicothe, he was the son of Harold C. and Phyllis P. Ross. He attended Athens High School, afterwards serving four years in the U.S. Air Force. He obtained an undergraduate degree from Ohio University and a Masters of Social Work from The Ohio State University. During his 44 year career as a licensed clinical social worker, he held administrative positions in a number of behavioral healthcare programs.
He is survived by his children, Troy Ross, Janine Ross, and Missy Doherty; grandchildren, Andrew, Carmen, and Ariel; sister Natalie Gibson; and his beloved partner, Linda Helms.
He was preceded in death by his parents and second wife, Sandra Ross.
A private celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. John Ross
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.