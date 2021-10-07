John Schneider

Millfield - John W Schneider, 79, of Millfield, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Born July 4, 1942, in Franklin County, he was the son of the late John J and Anne.
He was an over-the-road truck driver for 41 years working for many companies.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dixie; a son, John (Betty) Schneider; two stepsons, Jerry (Carolyn) Orr, Gary (Nancy) Orr; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and a sister, Patty.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Mary Cook, Angel; two stepsons, James and Kenny; two half brothers, Ricky and Steven Graf; three sisters, Kitty Landrum, Carolyn Gribbs, and Debbie Allen.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers, friends and neighbors, including Janet Davis, Deana Davis, Julie Veach, and Lois Phillips.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday one hour prior to the service. You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
