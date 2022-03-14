Amesville - John W. Schultz, 57, of Amesville, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his residence.
He was born June 28, 1964, in Columbus.
John met the love of his life, Sheila, while attending Trimble High School. They married right out of high school, and they've spent the last 38 years together building a life they loved.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served in the occupied city of Berlin, Germany and completed his service in 1989.
People who knew John well, knew he loved a great cup of coffee, his Bud Light beers, morel mushrooms, and bonfires with friends and family. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending much of his free time hunting, fishing and taking long walks throughout his woods.
He could build, fix or create just about anything a person would need, a true "Jack of All Trades." He held a great interest in old trucks and cars throughout his life.
He also enjoyed the company of numerous family pets who would follow him anywhere. Most recently, John was able to meet and hold his first grandchild, taking on the new role of grandpa.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Arnold Schultz; his mother, Barbara Tippie Schultz; a son, Braiden Michael Schultz; two daughters, Jessica Lynn (Scott) Meahl and Josie Kay (Danielle M.) Schultz; a granddaughter, Kylo Wilder Schultz; a brother, Rodney Schultz Jr.; three sisters, Maggie George, Cindy (Doug) Cooper and Debbie Schultz (Penny Willison); brother-in-law, Bobby Arnold; sister-in-law, Anna Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Schultz Sr.; and a niece, Barbara Glover.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to OhioHealth Hospice for the excellent care that they provided during John's illness.
John's wishes were to be cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. John Schultz
