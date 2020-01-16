GLOUSTER — John “Butch” Tomassetti, 68, of Glouster/Wooster, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 14, 2020.
John was born Sept. 14, 1951, to John and Lillian Tomassetti. John loved the Lord, his family, friends, cooking, and music. John was a songwriter, worship leader, and a prayer warrior.
John is survived by his wife, Sheila (Hatch) Tomassetti; daughter, Rhian Tomassetti; son, Tyler Anthony; grandchildren, Mykah Tomassetti, Arashel Holland, Dakari Parker, Lillean Rose Parker, Mandi, Brandi, Steven and Sierra Shamhart; Brother, Mark (Sharon) Tomassetti; Sister, Jane Tomassetti-Moldenhauer; and step-sons’ Scott (Stacey) Shamhart and Steve (Amber) Shamhart.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19 at Cornerstone Harvest Church, 8780 OH 78, Glouster, OH, 45732.
