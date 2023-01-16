Heath - John W Niggemeyer, 92, of Heath, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at SharonBrooke Assisted Living. He was born April 18, 1930, in Dog Hollow near Shade, OH to the late Louis and Mildred Niggemeyer.
He graduated from Shade High School in 1948. He retired from National Graphic Printing Company in Columbus, OH and soon after began a second career as a renowned woodcarver. He and Sara traveled all throughout Ohio attending many woodcarving shows. He won numerous Best of Shows and blue ribbons and developed life-long friendships along the way. He was an avid storyteller and was known by many as the king of long goodbyes.
He was a wonderful loving spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Mark) Gilligan of Newark, Sharon Niggemeyer of Newark, and Ginger (Glenn) Libby of Heath; grandchildren, Kyle (Mallory) Libby, Zach (Suzi) Gilligan, Abbey Gilligan, and Blake Libby; great-grandchildren, Bowen and Bram Libby, and Rory Gilligan; sister, Marguerite Brown and brother, Charles Niggemeyer; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Sara Niggemeyer, who passed away in 2019.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio and SharonBrooke Assisted Living, especially Traci Moore, for the kind, loving care and friendship that was given to our father. They would also like to thank Father David Sizemore for his final prayers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central OH, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058. Per John’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
