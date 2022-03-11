Albany - John Warner, 73, Albany, passed away January 4, 2022, at his residence.
Born October 19, 1948, in Athens, he was the son of the late Dale E. and Bertina VanDyke Warner. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of Vietnam, a life member of Albany V.F.W. Post 9893, Albany AMVETS Post 93, and K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion. He retired from Walmart.
John is survived by children ,Lori (Glen) Hauser, Rob (Valerie) Locke; grandchildren, Alex (Amber) Hamilton, Haley (Zack) Locke; great-grandchild, Brayden Hamilton; brothers, Jerry (Connie) Warner and Gene Warner; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Ervin Warner; siblings, Mervin Nelson, Gale Warner, and Barbara Good.
Military graveside services will be Friday, March 18, 2022, at 1 Pp.m. in Alexander Cemetery by Albany V.F.W. Post 9893 and K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion.
Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, where you may sign his register book
