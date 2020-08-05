CHAUNCY – John Lee White, 69, of Chauncy, Ohio passed away Aug. 3, 2020 at his home in Chauncy, Ohio surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio. Calling hours will 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Please go to the funeral home’s website at www.brownfuneralservice.net to view the full obituary.

