CHAUNCY – John Lee White, 69, of Chauncy, Ohio passed away Aug. 3, 2020 at his home in Chauncy, Ohio surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio. Calling hours will 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Please go to the funeral home’s website at www.brownfuneralservice.net to view the full obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.