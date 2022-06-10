John Zesiger

Athens - John William Zesiger, 75, Athens, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, after several months of failing health, battling heart disease and cancer.
Mr. Zesiger was a long-time educator in the Trimble Local School District. He grew up in Woodsfield, Ohio, and participated in the Semester at Sea as a young man. He was a graduate of Ohio University. His interests included reading, history, raising goats, and spending time outdoors.
He is survived by his former wife, Delores Stamper Zesiger; daughter, Heather Zesiger; son-in-law, Jared Feuer; granddaughter, Ilsa Clare Feuer; grandson, Ronan Cam Feuer; his son, John Karl Zesiger; daughter-in-law, Amy Zesiger; grandsons, Jackson Tobias Zesiger and Cooper Elias Zesiger; and grandson, William Xavier Zesiger.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Wade Zesiger, and his parents, Carl and Harriet Zesiger.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 15 from 9 am to 11 am at Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732. A service will begin at 11 am. The interment will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Woodsfield at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John W. Zesiger's honor to the Trimble Local Textbook and Supplies Foundation, ℅ Sandy Gyure, PO Box 187, Gloucester, OH 45732.
