Vienna - Johnny L. Clem, 71, formerly of Coolville, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Born Aug. 16, 1949, in Hockingport, OH, he was the son of the late Carl and Mildred Putman Clem. Johnny was a United States Army Veteran from the Vietnam era.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol Hornbeck Clem; a son, Chris Clem; a daughter, Elizabeth Clem; five grandchildren, Ashlea Kirk (Zack Wood), Kristen Clem (John Anderson), Mikey, Brianna and Chris Clem Jr; two sisters, Kathy (Bill) Barnhouse and Carla (John) Bartlett and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Jr; one sister, Dianne Barnhouse; and a brother, Edward Hughes.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville. Burial will take place at the Stewart Cemetery in Hockingport, Ohio. Visitation will be Sunday, June 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at whiteschwarzelfh.com. Johnny Clem
