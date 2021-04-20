The Plains - Johnny Ray McGee, 38, The Plains, passed away suddenly Monday, April 12, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, in Pt. Pleasant, WV.
Born Nov. 3, 1982, in Tampa, FL. he was the son of Eddie and Annabelle McGee Hicks. He was employed by Southeastern Poured Walls Co. and The Carlton Center in Athens, OH.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his children, Brooklyn, Gabriell and Peyton (Cassandra Wade), Karmin McGee, and stepson, Bronston, (Kelsey Gossett); siblings, Mary and Jerry "Bub" Christman of Nelsonville, Amanda and Todd Clark of Albany, Stacy McGee and Michael Hudnall of Albany, Tanhya Hicks (J. Jay Gobel) of The Plains; nephews, Zack, Travis, Jeffrey, Benjamin, and Michael; nieces, Kayla (Charlie), Marsha, Maddie, and Destiny; brothers, Arlo (Crystal) and David Bauer, and children Nick, Kimber, and Destiny; a special cousin, Sue McGee; special friends, Brad Young and Nicole Wood; and countless other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Raymond McGee, and grandmother, Inez McGee; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Elijiah Yazdani officiating.
Burial will be in Hill Top Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and noon, and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance. You may sign his guestbook at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Johnny McGee
