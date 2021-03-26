Jon W. Hines passed away Feb. 23, 2021 at the home of his niece in Plain City, OH. He was born Dec. 27, 1943 to George L and Audrey V. (Keirns) Hines in Amesville, OH. He was a graduate of Ames-Bern High School in 1961 and Columbus University. Office Training School were he completed Junior Business Administration in 1963.
He retired from the American Ceramic Society as Managing Editor.
He is survived by a sister, Jo Davis; a sister-in-law, Sally Hines; a special niece and nephew, Verna Koetz and Randy Mace; and several other nieces and nephews and his dog, Johnathan.
Preceding him in death was a sister, Wanda Rick; and a brother James Hines; a niece, Julie Rutter; and a nephew, James Davis.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
“Everything will be alright in the end. If it wasn’t alright, it isn’t the end.”
