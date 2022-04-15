Jacksonville - Jonathan M. Rainey, 66 of Jacksonville passed away Thursday April 14, 2022, at his residence. Born December 31, 1955, in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late Harold and Ruth Grigsby Rainey. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, riding horses and coon hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Teresa Chapman Rainey of Jacksonville; 2 sons, Chris (Michelle Long) Rainey of Columbus and J.T. (Kaci Rinehart) Rainey of Nelsonville; 2 daughters, Sherry Rainey of Kansas City, MO and Megan (Brian) Mecum of Athens; grandchildren, Maranda Martinez, Austin North, Isaiah McKee, Derek and Dylan Mecum, Parry Bragg, and Madison Mecum; great grandchildren, Mercedez, Myles, and Bray-Lynn Escamilla, Renan North, and Noah McKee; sisters, Amy (Randy) Riley of Glouster, Martha (John) Wright of Malta, and Mary Jane Hooper of Corning; special friends, Jim and Harley Ronk and Brian Shust; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Rainey and an infant daughter, Christine Rainey.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Larissa Koon and Ohio Health Hospice for all of their care during Jonathan's illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday April 18, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Walt Goble officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Jonathan. The funeral will be streamed via Facebook live at 11 a.m. on the Morrison Funeral Chapel Facebook page for those who are unable to attend. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Jonathan Rainey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.