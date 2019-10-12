THE PLAINS — Jonna Deane Burns, 57, of The Plains, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her residence.
She was born June 23, 1962 in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joyce Deane Forbes Burns of The Plains and the late John Lee Burns.
Jonna formerly worked at Hocking Valley Industries in Logan and the ATCO Workshop in Athens. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Jonna was happiest when surrounded by family for special get togethers she helped plan. They brought her great joy and comfort.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Jayne Elizabeth Hobbs of The Plains; a niece, Haley Hobbs and nephew, John Hobbs, both of Albany; aunts and uncle, Gene and Carolyn Crane and Sandi Coen, both of Logan.
In addition to her father, Jonna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Florence Forbes and Howard and Pearl Burns.
A special thank you to Larissa Koon and Mary Ann Davis for the care, love and support.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Michael Thomas officiating. Friends may call Monday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
