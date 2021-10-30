The Plains - Jordan Lee Brown, age 18, of The Plains passed Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 surrounded by his family at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, following a motor vehicle accident on Oct. 13th in Zanesville.
Born June 6, 2003 in Athens to his parents, Jenny Bartlett and Jason Brown. He was a 2021 graduate of Alexander High School and Tri-County Career Center Powerline Technology program. He was employed at Jaflo. Jordan had a love for life and his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Jordan loved cars and had a personality that lit up a room.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his brother and best friend, Jason Tyler Brown and his fiancé Hailey and their children Jaxson Ryder and Oakley Mae; a sister, Shelby Brown; maternal grandparents, Lee and Alice Bartlett; maternal great grandparents, Wayne and Pauline Cochran; paternal grandparents, Denver and Vicki Brown; two aunts, Jessica (David) Pennington and Laura Brown; uncle, Adam (Heather) Brown; cousins, Caden Bartlett, Emma Pennington, Gabby Pennington, Mason Pennington, Brylee Pennington, Harley Wesley Plotner, Oliver Plotner, Haylee Brown and Matthew Brown; as well as special friends, Jordyn Haybron, Tim Dixon and Austin Shaffer.
Funeral Service will be conducted Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Stan West officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call Sunday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jordan Brown
