Joseph Fout

Albany - Joseph Howard Fout, 67 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born July 16, 1954, in McArthur, he was the son of the late Jennings and Mary Genevieve Wortman Fout.
Joe was an exuberant man who loved life, people and animals and he was a hard worker despite his cognitive hindrances. Joe graduated from Beacon School then he worked on the family farm, ATCO, Inc, Passion Works and briefly for Personnel Plus. He was a member of ATCO's bell choir and ATCO bowling. Payday was his favorite day. His favorite holiday was the entire month of October because of "the scary stuff."
He is survived by his siblings, Mac (Linda) Fout of Agua Dulce, CA, Nancy Mingus of Athens, Mary Lea Chiki of Athens; his beloved girlfriend, Pam Cline; cat, Alvin; and by a multitude of friends and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Ann Boivin and his brother, John L. Fout.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where a private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Elk Cemetery in McArthur.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
