COOLVILLE — Joseph Allen Roberts, 88, of Coolville, passed away Dec. 29, 2019 at Camden-Clark Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born on July 15, 1931 in Spencer, West Virginia, the son of the late Royce and Hazel Miller Roberts.
Joe proudly served his country in both the Army and Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for Fenton Art Glass and served as Union Shop Steward for several years. Joe worked for Ohio University for several years before retiring. He was a member of the Elks for 28 years and will be remembered for his love of telling stories. He had his pilots license and enjoyed boating and water skiing.
Joe is survived by his son, Jeffery Roberts (Debbie) of Canton; step-children Jeannie Petrie (Bruce) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Janie Higgins (Jim) of Raleigh, North Carolina, John Michael Cunningham (Lynn) missionaries in the Dominican Republic; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; niece Robin Hannah; nephew Donnie Pitts; several great nieces and great nephews and extended family members including sister-in-law Lynda Shutts (Lee) who were close to Joe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jo Hammer Roberts; brother, Jack Roberts; and sister, Jean Pitts.
A private service will be held at the family’s convenience.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com
