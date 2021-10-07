Athens - Joseph Hamblin Roth, 27, of Athens, Ohio died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, of an accidental drug overdose.
Joe struggled long and hard with addiction and was working to get his life back.
He leaves behind his mother Nancy, of Athens. He lost his father, Barry, in 2008. Joe also leaves two sisters and their families: Alexis, Ric, and Sasha of Van Nuys, California, and Miranda, Doug, and Russell of Petaluma, California. On his mother's side, he leaves aunts Joni, Lorrie, and Barbara and Uncle John.
Joe had another family in Columbus, Ohio: his birth mother Melissa, siblings Sam, Johnny, and Donna, and grandmother Dona.
Joe came home to Athens at four days old, attended West Elementary, Athens Middle School, Alexander Middle School and Athens High School. His teens and early twenties were difficult years for Joe. Even so, those who knew him will remember him as a caring, intensely feeling and generous young man and that he always remained the light of his mother's life.
A memorial service took place Tuesday, Oct. 5th, at Alexander Cemetery with family friend Rick Castrop officiating. Joe was buried next to his father.
Arrangements were with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please, in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Athens HOPE, honoring their work to shine a light on the pathways to recovery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Joseph Roth
