Athens - Joseph Michael Ruman, age 71 of Athens, was born at Sheltering Arms Hospital on Sept. 20, 1950, to Louis Francis Ruman, Sr. & Marjorie Morris Ruman. We are sad to announce that he collapsed and passed away suddenly on Dec. 24, 2021, at his home in Athens.
He is survived by his sister, Eleanor (Vernon) Allen of Amanda; nephew, John Joseph (Shari) Ruman of Trinidad; four nieces, Andrea Ruman of Columbus, Laura Ruman of Columbia, MO, Julia Ruman- Kravtsov of Syracuse, NY, Teresa Ruman of Cincinnati; sister in law, Marian Ruman of Cincinnati; as well as many cousins and many friends.
He attended St. Paul's Elementary School, was a 1968 Athens High School graduate and earned his bachelor degree in english from Ohio University.
He faced health hurdles over his lifetime with courage, humility, and grace — and with a sense of humor — he was able to find his way through life in spite of those challenges. He loved music, playing his guitar and entertaining family when he could, thoughtful and in-depth conversations, participating in the Athens Photographic Project, keeping up with the recent successes of the Bengals and Joe Burrow and spending time with his family.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Ann Ruman; older brother, Louis A. Ruman, Sr.; and his sister-in-law, Maija Zvargulis Ruman.
His burial and graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster St. and Columbia Ave., Athens with Msgr. Donald Horak officiating.
A memorial service will be held later this Spring. He will be missed by those of us privileged to know him.
Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI Athens, 100 Hospital Drive, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Joseph Ruman
